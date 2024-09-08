 
Geo News

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's bond strengthened amid controversy: Source

Taylor Swift reportedly has been a 'rock' for Blake Lively amid 'It Ends With Us' controversy

By
Web Desk
|

September 08, 2024

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are seemingly the ultimate best friends of Hollywood.

While Blake Lively is facing social media backlash for her latest release It Ends With Us, the Eras Tour hitmaker is reportedly supporting her even when she is touring.

As per an inside privy to Life & Style, Taylor Swift “also knows how awful it feels when it’s happening.”

They added, “So she’s not trying to minimize Blake’s feelings,” noting, “but at the same time she does remind her that the haters are always going to be there, and the more successful she is, the louder they will get.”

The confidante also addressed of the Gossip Girl alum that “having Taylor’s support has been invaluable because she just knows all the right things to say.”

Before concluding, the insider mentioned that the current sequence of events has not affected the duo’s friendship, but it has only made these two closer than ever.

“The silver lining of this is that it’s brought these two even closer,” they remarked in conclusion. 

