Nicole Kidman 'shocked' by mother's death hours before Venice film award

Nicole Kidman arrived in Venice to receive prestigious award at the Film Festival.

However, just hours before the award ceremony, it was announced that her beloved mother, Janelle, had passed away at the age of 83.

As per DailyMail, Kidman was seen arriving in good spirits, wearing a smart light grey suit, white T-shirt, cap, and dark shades.

In a statement read by her director, Halina Reijn, Kidman expressed her grief and dedication to her late mother.

"Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed," statement read.

It further stated, "I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina, the collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken. We love you all."

Nicole Kidman had previously discussed her mother’s health in interviews, noting the deep bond they shared.

The actress was in town to receive the Best Actress accolade for her role in the film Babygirl.