Elton John praises Donald Trump's lyrics, avoids political stance

Elton John has been critical of Donald Trump's political actions and legal issues

September 08, 2024

Sir Elton John has recently praised former President Donald Trump.

At the premiere of a documentary about his life at the Toronto International Film Festival, John discussed Trump, as reported by Metro.

John, who has been critical of Trump's political actions and legal issues, praised Trump's use of his song in political context.

"I laughed, I thought that was brilliant. I just thought, “Good on you, Donald”," he said.

Trump nicknamed Kim Jong-Un, Little Rocket Man, borrowing the phrase from the iconic singer's song.

Despite his praise, John made it clear that his comments did not endorse Trump's presidential campaign.

"I don’t go on stage and tell people how to vote. It’s none of my business how they vote," he said.

John added, "America is in a very volatile position,” he said. “I hope people make the right decision for a safer future."

The legendary singer, who recently revealed he has impaired vision due to an infection, has retired from touring and is focusing on his health and advocacy work.

