Victoria Beckham wants her 'husband back' as David dives into new hobby

Victoria Beckham want her "husband back" as David embrace his new hobby.



David is all into farming as recently he showcased his skills in a video on Instagram.

In the video, the former footballer gave his fans detailed tour of his garden at the couple's countryside home in the Cotswolds.

David, dressed in a green plaid shirt and newsboy cap, showed off chickens, spring onions, wildflowers, and a variety of vegetables.

He captioned the video, "My Kale is doing well I can hear my east end mates going "He has changed" My wife said shorten the video down but obviously didn't listen so I'm sorry..."

"My content used to be motorbike's & camping now it's Kale , Honey & flowers for the house might have to get back on the road soon

@victoriabeckham you're welcome for the flowers for the house," he added.

However, Victoria had a humorous reaction to the video as she took to comments section to write, "Who is this man?"

The fashion designer hilariously added, "Give me my husband back!" alongside laughing emoji.

It is worth mentioning that David’s interest in gardening comes after Victoria gifted him chickens for Christmas.