Amy Adams embraces aging on 50th birthday: 'Really grateful'

Amy Adams embraces aging as she turned 50: 'Really grateful'

Amy Adams is showing a positive attitude towards her aging on a special day.



In an exclusive chat with People during the premiere of her new film, Nightbitch, at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, the actress revealed that she is "very grateful" after turning 50.

"I feel wonderful at 50," she told the outlet.

The ‘Enchanted’ actress discussed how people normally looked down upon getting older but instead, she is "really grateful."

"I know everyone's like, 'Oh, it's 50.' And I'm like, I feel great. I feel very grateful, just very centered and happy to be here. Really grateful."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Adams expressed her excitement that she is accompanying her daughter at the premiere of her new film.

"Parts of it I'm excited to share with her, being that it's her mom I'm gonna be a little bit more protective of certain aspects of the filmmaking," said Adam.

She went on to say, "I think what I want her to know about my experience of motherhood is how much she's enriched my life and made me the woman that I am today."

"I tell her that all the time, but it's true and I'm glad that she's here tonight to get to celebrate with me," The six-time Oscar nominee added.

It is pertinent to mention that Nightbitch marked Adam's first film since she took a break from acting after becoming a mother.