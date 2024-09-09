Queen Elizabeth II decision that sent Prince Harry into ‘tragic situation'

Queen Elizabeth II’s stern decision left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at tether’s end.



Her Majesty, who decided in the 2020 Sandringham Summit that Harry cannot stay half-in half-out in the monarchy, has to make the grave decision of quitting UK.

The Queen’s stern decision left the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stranded and out of the system.

Royal author Phil Dampier explained: "The late Queen Elizabeth made it very clear to Harry that you couldn't be 'half-in, half-out' of the Royal Family.

"You couldn't do a few jobs here and there when it suited you, and also commercialise what you were doing in America."

Speaking then about King Charles, the expert suggested: "I think obviously the King would like to have a reconciliation with his son at some point.

"Not the least because he'd like to see more of his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet. He's only met them once or twice and that is a very tragic situation.

"But until he's a lot fitter, and feeling able to cope with situations that aren't stressful to him, I don't think we're going to see much progress on that,” they noted.