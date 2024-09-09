 
Geo News

Anthony Robles spills 'scariest part' from biopic 'Unstoppable'

The American wrestler's incredible life story is portrayed in the bigscreen adaption of his bestselling memoir, 'Unstoppable'

By
Web Desk
|

September 09, 2024

Anthony Robles reveals THIS scariest part of his biopic Unstoppable
Anthony Robles reveals THIS 'scariest part' of his biopic 'Unstoppable'

Anthony Robles, a man with one leg who struggled to become an NCAA champion, has some emotional reaction after seeing his real-life story on the big screen.

The American wrestler spoke to People magazine during the premiere of Unstoppable at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival and revealed that watching the movie based on his life is a complicated and cathartic process.

“I tried to hold my emotions in as much as I can, but it was just an instant wave at the very end," he told the outlet.

Robles also noted that he had a sentimental moment with his mother, Judy, while watching the premiere.

“It just hit us and both of us, we were crying,” he confessed.

“I just couldn't be happier, to be honest with you," the NCAA champion added.

“The scariest part for me is that loss of control and having faith,” said the Arizona native.

“But with this amazing group of individuals, we knew we could trust them and we knew that the integrity of the story, the message of it, and my family would be safe with this group," he added.

Meghan Markle delivers speech at Oprah's book club on Queen Elizabeth's death anniversary video
Meghan Markle delivers speech at Oprah's book club on Queen Elizabeth's death anniversary
Amy Adams embraces aging on 50th birthday: 'Really grateful'
Amy Adams embraces aging on 50th birthday: 'Really grateful'
Prince William makes shocking move as Kate Middleton prepares to return video
Prince William makes shocking move as Kate Middleton prepares to return
Brad Pitt 'furious' at Angelina Jolie due to kids: Report
Brad Pitt 'furious' at Angelina Jolie due to kids: Report
Victoria Beckham wants her 'husband back' as David dives into new hobby video
Victoria Beckham wants her 'husband back' as David dives into new hobby
Elton John praises Donald Trump's lyrics, avoids political stance
Elton John praises Donald Trump's lyrics, avoids political stance
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's bond strengthened amid controversy: Source video
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's bond strengthened amid controversy: Source
Jimmy Kimmel gives clear cut response to hosting Oscar
Jimmy Kimmel gives clear cut response to hosting Oscar