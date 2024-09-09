Anthony Robles spills 'scariest part' from biopic 'Unstoppable'

Anthony Robles reveals THIS 'scariest part' of his biopic 'Unstoppable'

Anthony Robles, a man with one leg who struggled to become an NCAA champion, has some emotional reaction after seeing his real-life story on the big screen.



The American wrestler spoke to People magazine during the premiere of Unstoppable at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival and revealed that watching the movie based on his life is a complicated and cathartic process.

“I tried to hold my emotions in as much as I can, but it was just an instant wave at the very end," he told the outlet.

Robles also noted that he had a sentimental moment with his mother, Judy, while watching the premiere.

“It just hit us and both of us, we were crying,” he confessed.

“I just couldn't be happier, to be honest with you," the NCAA champion added.

“The scariest part for me is that loss of control and having faith,” said the Arizona native.



“But with this amazing group of individuals, we knew we could trust them and we knew that the integrity of the story, the message of it, and my family would be safe with this group," he added.