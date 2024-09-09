 
Geo News

Andrew Garfield reflects on his new romantic drama 'We Live In Time'

The actor costarring with Florence Pugh in 'We Live In Time,' sets to hit theater on October 11

By
Web Desk
|

September 09, 2024

Andrew Garfield reflects on his new romantic drama We Live In Time
Andrew Garfield reflects on his new romantic drama 'We Live In Time'

Andrew Garfield revealed how he brings his personal life experience through his films.

During the world premiere of his latest at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival, the 44-year-old actor opened up about his new movie We Live in Time.

He called the John Crowley-directed film "a collection of experiences that one goes through in one's life — personal experience, personal loss, personal love."

The Spiderman actor noted the process of making the film was a healing process for him and hoped the same for the audience who will watch his upcoming movie,

"I think that we were lucky enough to be able to bring all of those private personal things to this in ways that were healing for us, and hopefully healing for an audience as well," said Garfield.

It is pertinent to mention that We Live in Time marked Garfield's first movie since he reprised his Spiderman role in No Way Home in 2021.

While the forthcoming romantic feature, in which he starred as Tobias opposite Florence Pugh who portrayed Almut, all set to hit theater on October 11.

Angela Bassett earns her first Emmy award
Angela Bassett earns her first Emmy award
Jennifer Lopez feels honored to be part of new movie 'Unstoppable'
Jennifer Lopez feels honored to be part of new movie 'Unstoppable'
King Charles offers ‘two options' to ‘settle' Prince Andrew matter video
King Charles offers ‘two options' to ‘settle' Prince Andrew matter
Queen Elizabeth II decision that sent Prince Harry into ‘tragic situation' video
Queen Elizabeth II decision that sent Prince Harry into ‘tragic situation'
Anthony Robles spills 'scariest part' from biopic 'Unstoppable' video
Anthony Robles spills 'scariest part' from biopic 'Unstoppable'
Joaquin Phoenix agrees to producers' demands amid new film: Source
Joaquin Phoenix agrees to producers' demands amid new film: Source
Kendrick Lamar takes jab at Drake while announcing Super Bowl Halftime show video
Kendrick Lamar takes jab at Drake while announcing Super Bowl Halftime show
Lainey Wilson hoping to collaborate with Miley Cyrus: Source
Lainey Wilson hoping to collaborate with Miley Cyrus: Source