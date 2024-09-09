Andrew Garfield reflects on his new romantic drama 'We Live In Time'

Andrew Garfield revealed how he brings his personal life experience through his films.

During the world premiere of his latest at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival, the 44-year-old actor opened up about his new movie We Live in Time.

He called the John Crowley-directed film "a collection of experiences that one goes through in one's life — personal experience, personal loss, personal love."

The Spiderman actor noted the process of making the film was a healing process for him and hoped the same for the audience who will watch his upcoming movie,

"I think that we were lucky enough to be able to bring all of those private personal things to this in ways that were healing for us, and hopefully healing for an audience as well," said Garfield.

It is pertinent to mention that We Live in Time marked Garfield's first movie since he reprised his Spiderman role in No Way Home in 2021.

While the forthcoming romantic feature, in which he starred as Tobias opposite Florence Pugh who portrayed Almut, all set to hit theater on October 11.