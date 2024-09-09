Prince William ‘companionship' pushed Harry into ‘early temptations'

Prince Harry was introduced to adults temptations very early on in life through Prince William, it is revealed.



The Duke of Sussex, gelled in with his brother’s older friends from Eton back in the days and found himself being drawn to teenage nuisance.

Royal author Robert Lacey noted in his book titled ‘Battle of Brothers’ that Harry started "life and tragedy had forged the brothers into mutually supportive companions. They enjoyed two of the most closely interlinked years of their lives. William had established a close and trusted circle of Eton friends, and his brother was invited to join them".

"Quite a few of his expanding social circle were a full two years older than him — making it likely that the 14-year-old would be introduced to temptations ahead of his years. And Harry's bright self-confidence was misleading — he was not as grown-up as he appeared."

Speaking about his drug addiction himself, Harry admitted he was introduced to substance back in Eton.

He said: "I don't remember how we got the stuff. One of my mates, I expect.”

Harry continued: "Or maybe several. Whenever we found ourselves in possession, we'd commandeer a tiny upstairs bathroom, wherein we'd implement a surprisingly thoughtful, orderly assembly line. Smoker straddled the loo beside the window, second boy leaned against the basin, third and fourth boys sat in the empty bath, legs dangling over, waiting their turns.

"You'd take a hit or two, blow the smoke out of the window, then move on to the next station, in rotation, until the spliff was gone. Then we'd all head to one of our rooms and giggle ourselves sick over an episode or two of a new show. Family Guy,” Harry noted.