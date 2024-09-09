Prince Andrew ‘excited' so see his blunder interview on big screen

Prince Andrew is reportedly excited to see a portrayal of himself on the big screen.



The Duke of York’s life story is to be played by actor Micheal Sheen in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios. The series revolves around Andrew’s infamous BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.

"Andrew was very excited when Scoop came out and he's also looking forward to seeing how he's been portrayed in the new one [A Very Royal Scandal]," said a source. "He's planning to watch it like everyone else with a mini viewing party [at Royal Lodge]."

This comes as Prince Andrew is asked to disappear from the scene before he is exposed over his association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York, who has been stripped off his titles amid accusations of sexually assaulting American citizen Virginia Giuffre during her teens, is told to steer clear of further scrutiny.

Royal expert Robert Jobson tells The Sun’s Matt Wilkinson: "He doesn't want to really leave but there is going to be a point where he's exposed.”

"Eventually it seems like it's best for him to disappear.

"Let's not get away from the fact that the Epstein story is an absolute disaster for the royal family.