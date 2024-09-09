 
Angela Bassett earns her first Emmy award

The actress gave an emotional speech after winning the prestigious award after 9 nominations

September 09, 2024

Angela Bassett won her first-ever Emmy for her work in Queens, a National Geographic docuseries about matriarchies in nature.

The 66-year-old actress took home the award for best narrator at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, September 7, after 9 nominations in total for Emmy throughout her career.

Bassett gave an emotional speech while receiving the milestone honor.

“Oh my God. Wow, my first Emmy!” she announced.

“It feels good … really, really good, Bassete began to say after a round of applause from the audience.

The Black Panther star continued, “National Geographic, Wildstar Films and all the directors — all women! — who brought this incredible story, this incredible docuseries centered on the ferocious and magnificent things in the animal kingdom.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled and more grateful, Thank you, each and every one of you," she added.

The news came after the American Horror Story star received an honorary Oscar for her contribution to the film industry.

