Emily Blunt, John Krasinski set family goals on day out with kids

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski steps out with daughters

Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski made a rare appearance with their kids at the US Open this weekend.



On September, 17 the pair was spotted at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, with their daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, 7, to witness US Open women's final.

For the outing, Emily maintained a low key look, donning a black top with the same color baseball cap and completed her look with an intricate neck piece.

While John sported an olive green shirt with a black Boston Red Sox baseball cap and a glasses.

Hazel wore a blue shirt and a white US Open baseball cap, whereas Violet sported a black top.

Both Violet and Hazel were seated between Emily and John and occasionally switched their seats during the match.

This was not the first time the Fall Guy actress and John went to check out Tennis. Last year, in 2023, the family of four also hit the stadium as a family outing.

It is pertinent to mention that the pair tied the knot in 2010.