Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce sing iconic love song amid US Open men's final

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sing out loud the iconic love song with friends during the US Open men's final

September 09, 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sat in the luxury suites at Arthur Ashe Stadium, during Sunday's US Open men's final.

As per Daily Mail, the couple was spotted relaxing in America after the Kansas City Chiefs season-opening victory.

During the break, Kelce and Swift belted out an iconic 2000s rock song to each other, titled as, Believe in a Thing Called Love by The Darkness.

According to the publication, both of them could be seen singing the words with their friends Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes nearby.

Moreover, the duo landed in New York City on Friday and they spent time at Brooklyn hotspot Lucali, where tons of paparazzi waited for them after a helping of Pizza, as per the outlet.

Additionally, the trip to the US Open will be concluded on the weekend before Kelce will be flying back to Kansas City ahead of the Chiefs Week 2 clash against the Bengals.

As per Daily Mail’s reports, the couple could be seen getting close less than a week after an alleged “split contract” was leaked online about a potential breakup from the couple.

Furthermore, the representatives for both Kelce and Swift denied any such contract or strife between the tight end and Anti-Hero singer.

It is worth mentioning that Taylor has been attending Kelce's matches since the end of the European leg of the Eras Tour, which wrapped in London last month, as per the publication. 

