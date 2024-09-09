 
Lindsay Lohan glams up for rare outing at US Open men's final with husband

Lindsay Lohan steps out with her husband for a rare outing at the US Open men's final in NYC

Web Desk
September 09, 2024

Lindsay Lohan stepped out for a rare outing on Sunday for the US Open men's championship in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress attended the tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows with her husband Bader Shammas.

According to Daily Mail, the Mean Girls alum donned a sleeveless cream dress cinched at the waist as she joined celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and Matthew McConaughey for the match between finalists Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz.

Moreover, Lindsay had her long red hair parted down the middle and down in soft curls below her shoulders while she went for a minimal make up and accessorized with earrings and sunglasses.

Additionally, Bader sported a white T-shirt, blue blazer and grey slacks which he accessorized with sunglasses.

It is worth mentioning that Lindsay, who has a one-year-old son with Bader, recently wrapped filming the sequel Freakier Friday with co-star Jamie Lee Curtis.

Furthermore, Freakier Friday sees Jamie Lee and Lindsay reprising their characters Tess and Anna, respectively, more than two decades after they switched bodies in the beloved 2003 film Freaky Friday, which was a remake of the 1976 film starring Jodie Foster.

