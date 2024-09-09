 
Jennifer Aniston reveals her workout routine post ex-husband's rare comment

Jennifer Aniston gives sneak-peek into her fitness routine after her ex-husband Justin Theroux releases rare statement during interview

Web Desk
September 09, 2024

Jennifer Aniston reveals her workout routine post ex-husband's rare comment

Jennifer Aniston shared a glimpse of her fitness routine on Saturday.

The Friends alum showcased a workout video from the gym while she flaunted her toned physique.

The 55-year-old actress donned a sleek sports bra and form-fitting leggings as her abs were front and center and she powered through the session with her trainer.

Moreover, the Murder Mystery actress highlighted her movie star looks while toning up with exercises like side planks, leg lifts, and squats.

At one point, Aniston’s adorable dogs made a brief entry and she affectionately dubbed them her “emotional support cheerleaders.”

Additionally, the workout followed a recent interview where her ex Justin Theroux revealed that he's still protective of his ex-wife, Jennifer, seven years after their split, as per Daily Mail.

While speaking with The Times, Theroux shared that Aniston remained “very dear” to him and praised her for standing up to JD Vance's controversial comments about “childless cat ladies.”

Furthermore, the outlet reported that Justin added, “she is still very dear to me so, of course, yeah, I feel protective. But she battled back criticism, as well she should.”

It is worth mentioning that Theroux and Aniston separated in 2017, two years after their secret, star-studded wedding and the couple publicly announced their divorce in February 2018. 

