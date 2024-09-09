Princess Diana's brother shares sad news days after Prince William, Harry reunion

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has shared a sad news from Althorp House, the Spencer family's home for 500 years.



Prince William and Harry’s uncle has shared the heartbreaking news days after the royal brothers rare encounter in UK.

Spencer took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared a video featuring fire brigade vehicles, and disclosed the sad news.

He tweeted, “Grateful to @northantsfire for tackling a blaze in an empty @AlthorpHouse industrial unit this afternoon.”

Charles Spencer went on saying, “Eyewitnesses heard bangs, & saw “youths in balaclavas” running & biking away - then saw the smoke and flames. Thankfully no one hurt, & the trees seem safe.”

Spencer shared the sad news after the Prince of Wales and the Duke both attended their uncle Lord Fellowes' funeral in Norfolk last month.

However, a source claimed: "William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance."