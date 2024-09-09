 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton react as King Charles gets emotional

King Charles shared emotional message days after Prince William and Harry's reunion

By
Web Desk
|

September 09, 2024

Prince William reacts as King Charles gets emotional after Harry's UK encounter

Prince William and Kate Middleton have paid touching tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II on her second death anniversary on Sunday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla shared an emotional message on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter handle to mark late Queen Elizabeth II’s second death anniversary.

The palace, on behalf of King Charles and Camilla, shared a throwback photo of the late Queen with a heartfelt caption.

The palace captioned the post, “Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022.”

Fans and friends dropped sweet comments on the post with one saying “You will always be loved and never forgotten, Ma’am! May you continue to rest in peace.”

Prince William and Kate also reacted to the post by pressing the heart button to King Charles emotional post.

Earlier, King Charles marked the second anniversary of his mother's death at Crathie Kirk near the late monarch's beloved Balmoral estate.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales and Harry both attended their uncle Lord Fellowes' funeral in Norfolk last month.

However, a source claimed: "William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance."

Katie Price faces major blow after Mucky Mansion's sale falls through
Katie Price faces major blow after Mucky Mansion's sale falls through
King Charles faces difficult year amid cancer, but monarchy remains 'rock solid' video
King Charles faces difficult year amid cancer, but monarchy remains 'rock solid'
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt son Pax reveals shocking scar after terrifying accident
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt son Pax reveals shocking scar after terrifying accident
Beyoncé attends Nantucket wedding with family post birthday celebration video
Beyoncé attends Nantucket wedding with family post birthday celebration
Prince Harry living in fear and paranoia about Meghan Markle's life
Prince Harry living in fear and paranoia about Meghan Markle's life
Jennifer Lopez makes big move after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez makes big move after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck's cousin Zac portrayed as 'crazy' by his wife in Hulu series
Ben Affleck's cousin Zac portrayed as 'crazy' by his wife in Hulu series
Jennifer Lopez sparks dating rumours with Jimmy Butler after Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez sparks dating rumours with Jimmy Butler after Ben Affleck divorce