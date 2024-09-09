Prince William, Kate Middleton react as King Charles gets emotional

Prince William reacts as King Charles gets emotional after Harry's UK encounter

Prince William and Kate Middleton have paid touching tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II on her second death anniversary on Sunday.



King Charles and Queen Camilla shared an emotional message on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter handle to mark late Queen Elizabeth II’s second death anniversary.

The palace, on behalf of King Charles and Camilla, shared a throwback photo of the late Queen with a heartfelt caption.

The palace captioned the post, “Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022.”

Fans and friends dropped sweet comments on the post with one saying “You will always be loved and never forgotten, Ma’am! May you continue to rest in peace.”



Prince William and Kate also reacted to the post by pressing the heart button to King Charles emotional post.

Earlier, King Charles marked the second anniversary of his mother's death at Crathie Kirk near the late monarch's beloved Balmoral estate.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales and Harry both attended their uncle Lord Fellowes' funeral in Norfolk last month.

However, a source claimed: "William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance."