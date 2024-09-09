King Charles hailed for 'very successful' first two years as monarch

King Charles received praises as he marked the second anniversary of his accession to the British throne, following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.



Hailing the monarch, royal author Robert Hardman said Charles had "very successful" first two years as monarch, despite a "difficult year" for the royal family.

Speaking with GB News, Hardman noted that Queen Elizabeth II's death left an "enormous hole in the national landscape," but Charles has risen to the challenge.

He explained, "I think we all remember where we were when we heard the news that our longest lived, longest reigning, longest serving monarch in our history had died.”

"She was in her late 90s, but there was still a sense of shock because for the vast majority of people in Britain and around the world, she had just always been there. She was the human embodiment of stability, continuity, and reliability,” he added.

He continued: "I remember at the time, there were people worrying about how on Earth can Charles step into her shoes, given her extraordinary role in our life.”

"And yet that's precisely what he's done. It's been a very successful reign, two years on."