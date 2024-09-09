 
BTS ARMY floods the Philippines in support of Suga: 'The Purple Walk of Love'

BTS ARMY paints the Philippines purple to show love for Suga with grand ‘The Purple Walk of Love’

By
Web Desk
|

September 09, 2024

BTS ARMY floods the Philippines in support of Suga: The Purple Walk of Love
BTS ARMY floods the Philippines in support of Suga: 'The Purple Walk of Love'

The ardent fanbase of BTS, ARMYs swarmed the streets of the Philippines to extend their support for a BTS member on Sunday, September 8.

The dedicated followers decided to go for a community walk, "The Purple Walk of Love: You Never Walk Alone," in order to back Suga during his ongoing DUI investigation.

As per the videos circulating on social media, the rallygoers chanted multiple slogans and sang BTS’s songs in favour of the 31-year-old rapper, as they headed towards the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Ayala Avenue, Makati.

ARMYs were seen wearing different shades of purple, aligning with the theme of rally.

BTS ARMY floods the Philippines in support of Suga: The Purple Walk of Love

Notably, the purple colour signifies BTS and ARMY’s emotional connection and V was the one to make this popular when he asked his mates, "Do you know what purple means? Purple is the last colour of all the rainbow colours, so it means I will trust and love you for a long time."

For those unaware, one of the BTS members, Suga, is currently under investigation for the driving under the influence (DUI).

Suga’s DUI incident happened last month, and the K-pop sensation has been getting criticism from the general public for his ordeal since then.

Meanwhile, Suga paid an enormous fine, got his license annulled, and was summoned for an investigation by the police.

It is pertinent to mention that the bond among BTS members and fans remains intact in this challenging time.

