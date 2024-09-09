Jennifer Lopez sparks dating rumours with Jimmy Butler after Ben Affleck divorce

 
September 09, 2024

Jennifer Lopez sparked dating rumours with NBA star Jimmy Butler after they were spotted exchanging messages on social media.

The Atlas actress has become the centre of attention since she parted ways from estranged husband Ben Affleck.

The actress, who will soon star in Unstoppablehas been linked to the famous basketball player after fans noticed them flirting on social media.

According to Marca, fans of the duo have been speculating that the duo might be dating after noticing some "playful exchanges" between the, on Instagram.

The stars first caught the attention of fans when the singer posted a clip on her Instagram in August, with the caption, "Very demure... very mindful."

Responding to it, the NBA star penned, "Would it be too modest of you to respond to my DM?"

The Mother star, known for her witty personality, replied, "Do you have a ring?"

Their alleged flirtatious interaction comes shortly after Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck after two-year marriage.

