 
Geo News

Piers Morgan reveals big secret about Queen Elizabeth

Piers Morgan also said, “Two years ago today, Britain lost its greatest Monarch, and a wonderful lady. RIP, Queen Elizabeth II”

By
Web Desk
|

September 09, 2024

Piers Morgan reveals big secret about Queen Elizabeth
Piers Morgan reveals big secret about Queen Elizabeth

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has revealed a big secret about Queen Elizabeth II as the outspoken journalist paid touching tribute to the late monarch on her second death anniversary.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Morgan shared a throwback photo of him with Queen Elizabeth and tweeted, “Two years ago today, Britain lost its greatest Monarch, and a wonderful lady. RIP, Queen Elizabeth II.”

Commenting on it, a fan said, “She didn't give a dawn about you. You were laughing loudly why she looked away.”

Piers Morgan replied and revealed a big secret, saying “I was laughing at her joke…

“I’d asked Her Majesty if she enjoyed hosting Buckingham Palace garden parties and she replied: ‘Well, Mr Morgan, how would you like 12,000 complete strangers trampling on YOUR lawns?’”

Piers Morgan reveals big secret about Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at the age of 96, after a 70-year reign, on September 8, 2022.

She ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history, becoming a much loved and respected figure across the globe.

Madonna made alarming exit from NYFW party after security breach
Madonna made alarming exit from NYFW party after security breach
Divide appears after Kendrick Lamar landed big gig
Divide appears after Kendrick Lamar landed big gig
‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' marks major milestone at global box office
‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' marks major milestone at global box office
Adult film star Jay Hefner dies at 24 in 'senseless act of gun violence'
Adult film star Jay Hefner dies at 24 in 'senseless act of gun violence'
BTS ARMY floods the Philippines in support of Suga: 'The Purple Walk of Love'
BTS ARMY floods the Philippines in support of Suga: 'The Purple Walk of Love'
Zayn Malik, Camila Cabello twin in black during NYFW hangout
Zayn Malik, Camila Cabello twin in black during NYFW hangout
Prince William, Prince Harry feud: Royal butler makes shocking remarks
Prince William, Prince Harry feud: Royal butler makes shocking remarks
Jon Bernthal claims his first Emmy for 'The Bear'
Jon Bernthal claims his first Emmy for 'The Bear'