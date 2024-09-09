Piers Morgan reveals big secret about Queen Elizabeth

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has revealed a big secret about Queen Elizabeth II as the outspoken journalist paid touching tribute to the late monarch on her second death anniversary.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Morgan shared a throwback photo of him with Queen Elizabeth and tweeted, “Two years ago today, Britain lost its greatest Monarch, and a wonderful lady. RIP, Queen Elizabeth II.”

Commenting on it, a fan said, “She didn't give a dawn about you. You were laughing loudly why she looked away.”

Piers Morgan replied and revealed a big secret, saying “I was laughing at her joke…

“I’d asked Her Majesty if she enjoyed hosting Buckingham Palace garden parties and she replied: ‘Well, Mr Morgan, how would you like 12,000 complete strangers trampling on YOUR lawns?’”

Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at the age of 96, after a 70-year reign, on September 8, 2022.

She ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history, becoming a much loved and respected figure across the globe.