Kristen Stewart receives praises for exploring new career

Kristen Stewart has been hailed by fellow actress Imogen Poots over her new career path.



The Twilight actress is making her directorial debut with The Chronology of Water, which stars Imogen in the leading role.

While praising the actor-director in a recent interview with Collider, the 35-year-old actress said, "She (Stewart) is really something.”

“She was born to do it,” said the Green Room actress, adding, “I'm so proud of her."

Imogen then likened herself and Stewart, who officially announced her feature directorial debut in April 2024, as "sports coaches" on the set explaining, "We'd like shout at each other on set like sports coaches.”

She went on to say, “We were both incredibly passionate about the project and had the same energy around it and the stakes were very high for both of us all the time."

The ex-girlfriend of Robert Pattinson’s The Chronology of Water explores themes such as addiction and self-destruction.

The upcoming film is an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir of the same name.

The release date of the upcoming film is yet to be announced.