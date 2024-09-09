 
'Matlock' star Kathy Bates announces shock retirement from acting

Kathy Bates confirmed her role in the 'Matlock' reboot will be the last of her career

Web Desk
September 09, 2024

Kathy Bates has confirmed that she is retiring from acting, and her new role in the reboot of the series Matlock will be the final performance of her career.

The 76-year-old actress shared her retirement plans in an interview with The New York Times on Sunday while promoting her upcoming legal drama series.

“This is my last dance,” Kathy told the publication.

“Everything I’ve prayed for, worked for, clawed my way up for, I am suddenly able to be asked to use all of it,” the Oscar winner star said of her upcoming TV series. “And it’s exhausting.”

During her decades-spanning career, Kathy played notable roles in many Hollywood blockbusters, including Titanic, Schmidt, The Blindside, Primary Colors, and Richard Jewell.

“It becomes my life,” the actress said of her acting. “Sometimes I get jealous of having this talent. Because I can’t hold it back, and I just want my life.”

Kathy also won an Oscar for ‘best actress’ for her role in the 1990 thriller film Misery.

