‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' marks major milestone at global box office

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which had its global release this weekend, kicked off to a strong start at the box office.



The Tim Burton directional, which is a sequel to 1988’s Beetlejuice, dominated the box office in North America by earning an estimated $110 million from 4,575 screens – the second-biggest September opening ever, after 2017 movie, IT.

The debut was also the second-biggest ever for the movie director, whose 2010 movie Alice In Wonderland earned $116.1 million on its debut weekend and went on to reach $1.03 billion worldwide.



The original Beetlejuice opened in March 1988 with an $8 million domestic weekend and ended its initial run with a worldwide total of $73.7 million.

Internationally, the new sequel opened in 69 territories, representing 75% of the marketplace this weekend and amassed $35.4 million from 16,445 screens.

In the UK, the sequel dominated with $9.6 million from 1,435 screens, as per Warner, capturing 58% of the entire market and roughly matching the opening of Burton’s Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

The film, which returns with the original cast members Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, also features new cast members, including the Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci and Arthur Conti.