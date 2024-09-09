 
Zayn Malik, Camila Cabello twin in black during NYFW hangout

Zayn Malik and Camila Cabello share the spotlight at the front row of New York Fashion Week

Web Desk
September 09, 2024

Zayn Malik and Camila Cabello recently stole the limelight at New York Fashion Week from the front row with their much-coordinated outfits.

The popstar duo was also joined by Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris, in the first row for the Off White show on Saturday.

The former One Direction star, 31, looked dapper in a brown leather jacket with a faux crocodile print patent collar and his shaggy hairstyle and full-grown beard that he debuted last month.

Zayn completed the rest of his outfit with a black turtle neck and trousers.

Next to him was Camilla, 27, in a black mesh bodysuit with a thin-strapped dress underneath. She pinned her platinum tresses up in a messy bun.

Camilla posted a full look of her outfit in a post on Instagram.

Paris, too, took to IG Stories by resharing a carousel of her pictures from the night posted by a fan account.

In the pictures, Paris can be spotted in a chic blue-and-brown tartan blazer dress.

Also in attendance for the show were American gymnast Sunisa Lee, journalist Eva Chen, actress and writer Issa Rae and film producer Lena Waithe, DailyMail reported.

