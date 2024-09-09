Divide appears after Kendrick Lamar landed big gig

Kendrick Lamar to head the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. After this major announcement, a divided reaction seemed to appear in the hip-hop community.



Given his infamous beef with Drake, supporters of his team jumped on the news to congratulate and hit out at his rival, the One Dance rapper.

Pusha T, who also has his grind to axe with the Toronto rap star, posted a quote from the Pulitzer Prize winner on his social media after the Super Bowl announcement.

Congratulating K. Dot, the New York rapper shared, “You know it’s only one opportunity to win a championship — no round twos.” “This is true… [shrugging emoji],” Pusha captioned.

The quote, particularly “no round twos” seems to be an oblique reference to the Energy rapper's latest post about winning “Game 2,” which some believed to be another rap war in the work.

On the other hand, fans of Lil Wayne were dismayed over the announcement, according to AllHipHop.

They believed the Lolipop rapper, who is said to be close to Drake, was the best choice to helm the event because it was set to be held in his hometown.

While the 41-year-old himself did not comment on the Super Bowl announcement he was previously seen on record saying “I will not lie to you,” adding, "I have not got a call or nothing. We praying. We keeping our fingers crossed."

"I’m working hard. I’mma make sure this next album and everything I do is killer. I wanna just make it hard for them not to holler at the boy," he said on YG’s 4HUNNID podcast.