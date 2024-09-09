Jamie Lee Curtis bags Oscar, Emmy in the same year

Jamie Lee Curtis is having a year of success. With getting her first Oscar this year, the actress similarly bagged an Emmy for her stunning performance in The Bear.



Her first prestigious television win comes in the Guest Actress in Comedy Series category, when she appeared in Fishes episode of the Hulu show.

Overwhelmed with joy, she told Deadline, "I’ve been an actor since I was 19,” adding, “I’m 65. I sold yogurt that makes you **** for seven years."

"I just never thought in my life that I would get to do work at this level of depth and complexity. It’s just been the thrill of my creative life these last couple of years."

On the question of whether she has an ambition to become an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner), Jamie replied, “I can’t sing at all, and I’ve never been on stage. Actually, I’ve never done a play and so I can’t imagine. I don’t stay up that late.”

But she added, "But you know what? I never thought any of this was going to be possible in my life at all. So the fact that this has happened, I’m something of a late bloomer."

"I’m totally a big late bloomer. I’ve learned a lot late in my life, and I’m also very patient.”