Dick Van Dyke reveals he's still 'looking for work' after winning Emmy at 98

Dick Van Dyke has confirmed that he has no plans to retire from the entertainment industry.

The actor, who recently won an Emmy award for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic, revealed he’s still “looking for work.”

At the event, when a reporter asked Dick how he hopes he’ll be remembered, the 98-year-old star replied, “For laughter, I hope.”

“For making people laugh for 75 years,” he continued. “I’ve been in the business for 75 years, I can’t believe it that I’m still here and performing! I’m looking for work if anyone’s interested.”

Dick was joined by his younger wife, Arlene Silver, at the Creative Arts Emmy award show on Saturday night, September 7.



Recently, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Mary Poppins actor discussed his 46-year age gap with his wife.

“I never approached a strange woman in my life,” Dick recalled. “And she walked by and I jumped and I said, ‘Hi, I’m Dick.’ I had no idea she was half my age. Beautiful.”

