Ed Sheeran makes major announcement after wrapping 2024 leg of tour

Ed Sheeran wraps 2024 leg of 'Mathematics World Tour' which kicked off in 2022

Ed Sheeran wrapped up the 2024 leg of his Mathematics World Tour in Cyprus with special announcement.



During his final show, Sheeran revealed the upcoming release of +-=÷× (Tour Collection), a compilation featuring his greatest hits from the Mathematics album series.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Sheeran wrote, "Finished the last Mathematics show of the year yesterday in Cyprus. We have one more year of this tour, then Mathematics is over for good, and onto the next set of symbols…"

Reflecting on the 15 year journey with these albums, the singer added, "It’s been 15 years of releasing these Mathematics albums and it’s been a hell of a journey so far. I wanted to make a collection of the songs I play on the tour, but also just to have all the big songs in one place for fans, or new coming fans, a journey of where its been and where it is now."

"The tour collection vinyl / CD will also have some voicenotes from me hidden in them, talking about all my memories behind the songs and from tour, so look out for them," Sheeran explained.

The Mathematics World Tour, which kicked off in 2022, has seen Sheeran perform 133 shows globally. The Photograph singer also hinted at upcoming European dates in 2025, which will mark the tour's final leg.

"Love being on this journey with you all and excited for what’s next too. Mathematics Tour Collection will be out 27th September, pre-order now, see ya next year for the last run of Maths shows x," he concluded.