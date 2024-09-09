BLACKPINK's Jennie makes fresh move amid upcoming solo single

BLACKPINK's Jennie has signed a solo deal with Columbia Records.



As per Variety, the company announced on Sunday that the 28-year-old star of the girl-band has signed a contract with the major label and agreed a partnership with her own label ODDATELIER.

Moreover, her upcoming solo single, which is due next month, will be released through her own label ODDATELIER.



The news comes after the K-pop girl group which consists of Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo, decided not to continue their solo contracts with YG Entertainment.

The news of Jennie's solo deal comes after her band-member Lisa, who also has a solo album in the line, confirmed that their bandmates were here to stay and had "no plans to call it quits."

Last month, the 27-year-pop star in an interview with ELLE US told that they were "of course continuing for sure."

"We’re so proud of Blackpink, and I love Blackpink. It is not just because of our fans, it’s for ourselves," she said, adding, "There was no doubt. This is our life."

Apart from her music career, just like Jennie, Lisa is also making her acting debut in Hollywood.

Jennie starred in The Weeknd's The Idol in 2023, whereas Lisa will make her debut in HBO's The White Lotus.