 
Geo News

Linkin Park's comeback in turmoil as guitarist leaves band with major setback

Linkin Park's return to the stage has hit a major setback after the sudden departure of an original member

By
News Desk
|

September 09, 2024

Linkin Parks comeback in turmoil as guitarist leaves band with major setback
Linkin Park's comeback in turmoil as guitarist leaves band with major setback

Linkin Park’s return to the stage has suffered an unexpected twist after the sudden exit from one of its founding members of the band, Brad Delson.

The guitarist, has recently taken a step back by detaching himself from the musical group he helped, from in the early 1990s.

This news came during the recruitment of former Dead Sara frontwoman, Emily Armstrong, who extended her support for the convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

According to Metro, in an announcement, Brad unveiled that he would no longer perform live with the Grammy-winning band in the future and wished it luck.

The same outlet reported that as soon as Brad’s departure news came, people linked it with Emily’s addition to the group and criticized him, for which he had to release a statement to clear the air.

The band’s official Instagram account shared Brad’s statement that read, “Beyond excited to share this new chapter with the world. Bringing our vision to life is the culmination of many twists and turns, as we continue our unique journey together as a band.

We couldn’t do it without a belief in what is possible, even when things seem impossible; without the ability to listen, particularly when emotions run deep; and without the support and love of everyone around us. Thank you thank you thank you.”

Brad also clarified by admitting that he was “in awe” of the newest members Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain for their “passion, talent, and partnership.”

He showed gratitude for his bandmates as he wrote, “deep gratitude to all my bandmates for their humility, hard work, and friendship.”

It is pertinent to mention that Alex Feder will now step up, from the position of second guitarist and take the lead after Brad’s quit.

