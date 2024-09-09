Jennifer Garner introduces someone ‘special' to her fans

Jennifer Garner, who is the ex-wife of Ben Affleck, recently got sentimental while introducing someone very special to her social media followers.

The actress, who had a brief cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, recently shared a clip on Instagram which gave insight of her new home and introduced “someone very special” to her fans.

The mother-of-three shared a post with her followers, featuring a video, with a caption, "Congrats on becoming @archdigest official, TBear. Love of my life, this guy. I think it’s the overalls."



Jennifer Garner recently shared a glimpse of her LA home

The video was a clip from her interview with Architectural Digest in which the Yes Day actress while holding up an old teddy bear and expressed her sentiments behind it.

She explained that the bear was brought by her late father, adding, it’s with her since she was three years old.

Her interview comes few days after the actress renovated her dream home worth $7.4 million in Los Angeles.

Her farmhouse-style "private paradise" is home to her and the three children which she shares with ex-husband.

The former couple is parents to Samuel, 12, Fin, 15, and Violet 18. They continue to co-parent successfully.