Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance 'exaggerated' after leaked document: Expert

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'exaggerating' romance after leaked document

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce turned heads at the US Open final in New York City.



The couple showcased their affection in public, from loving glances to shared kisses, Swift and Kelce seemed to be enjoying their time together.

However, their recent PDA has sparked rumours of it being "fake" according to mirror report.

Body language expert Judi James shared her views on their public appearance, saying, "Even their laughter together looks like an emphatic, exaggerated display here to message the fans that they are happy and having fun together."

James noted that their interactions seemed carefully crafted to convey a strong message of love and happiness.

"The red gingham sweetheart dress and matching red lipstick send out as strong a ‘swoony in love’ message as her body language here as she stands with Travis’s arms around her waist performing a loved-up, curling smile as she tilts her head back against her man’s chest in a gesture of bliss," she said.

She added, "One hand is thrown up and back to his neck, baring her vulnerable armpit and under arm and even the hand that rests on his arm features a ring with a red ruby heart surrounded by what look like diamonds. Taylor’s love language is loud and clear here and there’s no sign of subtlety as she aims to make her feelings known to all."

Notably, these comments comes after recently leaked document hinting that their romance might be staged, suggesting they were set to end things on September 28.