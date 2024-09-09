 
Elton John opens up on fear of dying before his kids grow up

Elton John shares sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, with husband David Furnish

September 09, 2024

Elton John has opened up about his children’s fears that he won’t be around for their major life events.

In his new documentary, titled Elton John: Never Too Late, the icon shared that his sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, are worried about his death as he’s 77-years-old.

"They think about my mortality. They worry about my mortality," he says in the film.

"Not so much David, but me," the Cold Heart hitmaker confessed, referencing his husband David Furnish, 61.

He said that his sons "love their daddy, so they want me to be around forever, [and] I would love to be around forever."

Sharing his thoughts on the matter, Elton said: "I want to see them have children and get married. I don't think I'm going to be around for that. Who knows? You never know."

"So that's why I want to use the best time — the best of my time — while I'm around. Time together is so wonderful and so precious," he added.

Elton John: Never Too Late premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Friday, September 6. The documentary is directed by the Rocket Man vocalist’s husband Furnish and R. J. Cutler. It will be released on Disney+ on December 13.

