Drew Barrymore goes soul-searching after complaints on show

After a barrage of complaints about her issue of getting too close with her guests, Drew Barrymore acknowledges the need to change her behaviour.



In a chat with Armchair Expert podcaster Dax Shephard, the host of The Drew Barrymore Show said she is working on what she called the "physical proximity" between her and guests.

“I get in trouble for physical proximity on this show,” she said. “I guess a lot of people say, like, ‘You’re too touchy,’ about me. And I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s so…’ talk about shame and embarrassment. I’m horrified when I hear that, and yet I can’t stop.”

It is relevant to mention here the complaints mostly came from the viewers and seemingly none of her guests raised objections to her way of having conversation on record.

Commenting on her style, the host struck an understanding tone saying “It’s kind of who you are,” noting, “It is helpful that you’re an average-sized lady. If you were my size man-handling everyone, it might be a little different. So you might have a freedom I don’t.”

At one point in the podcast, Drew asked Dax whether he had an “urge to touch people” during the interview, to which he replied, “I do. You and I are very similar. We’re very touchy. We’re very love addict-y. Ding, ding, ding, we talked about that.”