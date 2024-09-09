 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's latest outfit choice sparks fans reaction

Meghan Markle attended Oprah Winfrey's book club session at Goodmothers bookstore recently

By
Web Desk
|

September 09, 2024

Meghan Markles latest outfit choice sparks fans reaction
Meghan Markle's latest outfit choice sparks fans reaction

Meghan Markle's latest outfit choice has sparked reaction from viewers.

On Sunday, Meghan attended Oprah Winfrey book club session at Goodmothers bookstore in Summerland, California.

Meghan Markles latest outfit choice sparks fans reaction

For her appearance, the Duchess of Sussex wore a navy sleeveless jumpsuit by Club Monaco and diamond earrings, which some fans criticized.

Taking to X (Formerly Twitter) critics pointed out her plain and sleeveless look.

Meghan Markles latest outfit choice sparks fans reaction

One user wrote, "What is her obsession with NO SLEEVES? And no color," while another agreed saying, "I was just going to say that."

Meghan Markles latest outfit choice sparks fans reaction

Another user noted, "Every outfit looks the same !!"

"Backless very suitable for a book club," the third added.

Meghan Markles latest outfit choice sparks fans reaction

On the other hand, some supported her outfit choice as one user defended, "she looks good in these halter style sleeveless outfits. I think her shoulders and arms are her best features…"

The event at Goodmothers bookstore coincided with Queen Elizabeth's second death anniversary.

Meghan's appearance underscored her close friendship with Oprah and her connection to the Montecito community, where both women live.

Jenna Ortega, Catherine O'Hara share insight into 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' dance scene
Jenna Ortega, Catherine O'Hara share insight into 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' dance scene
Morgan Wallen tops the CMAs nominations amid Beyonce snub
Morgan Wallen tops the CMAs nominations amid Beyonce snub
Prince Harry works to prove he's more than Meghan Markle's 'personal puppy'
Prince Harry works to prove he's more than Meghan Markle's 'personal puppy'
Elton John opens up on fear of dying before his kids grow up
Elton John opens up on fear of dying before his kids grow up
Kate Middleton beats cancer? video
Kate Middleton beats cancer?
Salma Hayek says she was 'afraid' to star in Angelina Jolie's 'Without Blood' video
Salma Hayek says she was 'afraid' to star in Angelina Jolie's 'Without Blood'
Pax raises a toast for Angelina Jolie on special occasion
Pax raises a toast for Angelina Jolie on special occasion
Eminem to perform live at THIS award ceremony soon
Eminem to perform live at THIS award ceremony soon