Meghan Markle's latest outfit choice sparks fans reaction

Meghan Markle's latest outfit choice has sparked reaction from viewers.

On Sunday, Meghan attended Oprah Winfrey book club session at Goodmothers bookstore in Summerland, California.

For her appearance, the Duchess of Sussex wore a navy sleeveless jumpsuit by Club Monaco and diamond earrings, which some fans criticized.

Taking to X (Formerly Twitter) critics pointed out her plain and sleeveless look.

One user wrote, "What is her obsession with NO SLEEVES? And no color," while another agreed saying, "I was just going to say that."

Another user noted, "Every outfit looks the same !!"

"Backless very suitable for a book club," the third added.

On the other hand, some supported her outfit choice as one user defended, "she looks good in these halter style sleeveless outfits. I think her shoulders and arms are her best features…"

The event at Goodmothers bookstore coincided with Queen Elizabeth's second death anniversary.

Meghan's appearance underscored her close friendship with Oprah and her connection to the Montecito community, where both women live.