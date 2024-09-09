Lupita Nyong'o reveals dream audience for 'The Wild Robot'

Lupita Nyong'o now has a movie her nieces will appreciate and the actress can’t wait for them to watch it.



Nyong'o attended the screening of her animated movie The Wild Robot at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8.

At the festival, she revealed that she can’t wait for certain people to watch the movie.

"My nieces, I have nieces," she told People.

The Black Panther star revealed that she thought of her nieces when she first read the script.

"So, of course when I read this I thought, 'Oh boy, they're finally going to understand what I do for a living!' " she shared.

Back in June, the Oscar winner revealed that she developed a vocal polyp after using a “super-positive voice” for the movie, which led to a three-month-long vocal rest.

Describing the story, she said her character Roz, who is a robot, “goes through this journey to finding, I guess, what we would call humanity, like empathy.”

“And so at the start of the movie, I chose to do this very, kind of like, super-positive voice. And it was, like, just not in my vocal register, which is a lot lower," she explained.

“I did it for way too long over a number of days, and I got a vocal polyp,” she shared, adding that she “lost my ability to speak, and my doctor put me on vocal rest, and I was on vocal rest for three months.”

Lupita Nyong'o starring The Wild Robot will be released on September 27.