Jude Law reveals 'really enticing' aspect of new movie 'Eden'

Jude Law stars opposite Vanessa Kirby in 'Eden'

Jude Law is gushing over the ensemble cast of his upcoming movie Eden.

Law stars in Eden alongside Vanessa Kirby, Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas and Daniel Brühl.

The movie is based on the real story of the first people who tried to settle on the Galápagos island of Floreana. Law and Kirby play a husband and wife living on the island in isolation.

Sydney and Daniel play another couple who end up at the island, while Ana plays an heiress who brings seduction to the island along with two obedient hunks. The film revolves around a power struggle between the three groups.

"There was something really enticing about being in an ensemble. They don't come along very often," Law gushed.

He continued: “And there's this lovely sense at the beginning where with the direction and the writer, where you all kind of look at each other and we're going, 'Are we going to do that? How far are we going to go? Are we going to push each other?' "

The Sherlock Holmes star explained: "And it's a lovely fluid, and it's a game of chance, in a way, and trust for actors in that situation because we're all carrying our own element, our own thread.”

He added: "I think everyone had just so much to explore. For me, the personal challenge was trying to find some kind of movement in [his character's] rigidity."

Reflecting on how accurate the movie is, Eden’s director Howard told Vanity Fair: "You’d be shocked at how accurate the movie actually is. What was chilling about this story is that a handful of people went there and half of them either died or vanished — and that’s intense. That’s like a season of Survivor where people really don’t make it.”

Jude Law starring Eden premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2024.