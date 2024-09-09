'Joker: Folie à Deux' final trailer reveals Arthur Fleck's courtroom drama

The latest trailer of the upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux shows Arthur Fleck going on trial for his crimes.



On Monday, September 9, 2024, the final trailer for the highly anticipated sequel was released.

Set to premiere on October 4, 2024, the film recently made its debut at the Venice International Film Festival.

Directed by Todd Phillips, the movie sees Joaquin Phoenix return as Arthur, now fully embracing his Joker persona, alongside Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

In the upcoming sequel, Arthur's relationship with Harley takes center stage as the two team up, unleashing chaos on Gotham City.

It is worth mentioning that the most intriguing aspects of Joker: Folie à Deux is its musical element, which is a significant shift from the original film.

Though it has been kept under wraps in previous teasers, the new trailer hints at musical numbers woven into the storyline.

As Lady Gaga shared the trailer on her Instagram, fans expressed their excitement in the comments section.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' is scheduled to release on October 4, 2024

One wrote, "Somebody give this woman the Oscar, please."

Another added, "Already got my ticket, so exited!!!!" while the third one added, "We’re seated!!"