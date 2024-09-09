'Spider-Man Noir' taps exciting star for new series

Brendan Gleeson is confirmed to be part of Amazon's forthcoming live-action series of Spider-Man Noir.



Specific details about his role are unknown; however, it is said that The Banshees of Inisherin star will play the antagonist.

He will be joined by Nicolas Cage as the series lead, and the rest of the cast includes Lamorne Morris, Abraham Popoola, and Li Jun Li.

Regarding streaming, the show will be divided into two domestic and global areas. MGM+'s linear channel will cater to the former, while Amazon Prime Video will focus on the latter.

Creatives involved with the project included Steve Lightfoot, who will be one of the showrunners and executive producers, according to Variety.

Spider-Man Noir is the second show under the joint work of Amazon and Sony to develop projects on the Marvel characters whose rights rest with the latter.

"Noir tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York," the synopsis reads, "who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only superhero."