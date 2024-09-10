Queen Elizabeth spilt rare insight from her Princess Diana speech

Queen Elizabeth II admitted what went behind the scenes as she recorded a speech for Princess Diana.



Her Majesty, who made said memorable words on the passing of the former Princess of Wales in 1997, later told a Royal photographer about her speech secrets.

Photographer Arthur Edwards tells The Sun: “I said ‘ma'am you know your amazing speech to the nation over Diana, and the fact you did it live”.

“I said I was in a pub in Westminster and the whole pub went quiet.

“And she said ‘in a pub?’

“I said ‘yes ma'am in a pub watching and everybody watched’ and she started to tell me about it.

“She said ‘well it wasn't quite live but you know we had microphones in the geraniums outside the window’ and she started explaining all what they did to get it done.”

During her speech, Her Majesty expressed her feelings as she lost her former daughter-in-law.

She said: “It is not easy to express a sense of loss, since the initial shock is often succeeded by a mixture of other feelings: disbelief, incomprehension, anger - and concern for those who remain.”

She then praised Diana for being an “exceptional and gifted human being.”



