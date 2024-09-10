Princess Diana admitted King body shaming triggered illness

Princess Diana was terribly ashamed of her health diagnosis derived from public life.



The former Princess of Wales admitted to her close pal Anne Allan that she suffers from Bulimia in a brutal confession.

Recalling her conversation with Diana, Anne noted: "Her head dropped and, unable to look me in the eye, she said, 'I am so ashamed, Anne, but I need to tell you that I suffer from bulimia,'" Allan wrote.

"Understanding the disease was the way forward, I told her, adding that finding ways not to judge herself would come in time," Allan penned

"Diana explained that her bulimia had started when she had started attending important functions, particularly dinners where she had to sit down to eat," Allan noted. "Meeting so many people was terrifying to her and the feeling that she was being judged with every move she made or how she looked or what she said caused her to feel totally inadequate."

"The bulimia started the week after we got engaged and would take nearly a decade to overcome," Diana had claimed in a recording. "My husband put his hand on my waistline and said: 'Oh, a bit chubby here, aren't we? ' and that triggered off something in me -and the Camilla thing.”

Princess Diana eventually separated four King Charles in 1993, four years after which she passed away in a car accident.