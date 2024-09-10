Lady Gaga breaks free of disease that left her 'head to toe in pain'

Lady Gaga just got candid about how far she has come.

Back in 2018, the Born This Way crooner was forced to delay her European tour after her excruciating health of fibromyalgia condition took a toll on her.

So, when her condition worsened, the global pop star was left with no other choice than to postpone shows.

However, addressing her health improvement, speaking with Vogue, she recalled her latest Chromatica Ball tour, featuring the Just Dance hitmaker.

"When I went on the Chromatica Ball tour in 2022 ... that was the first time I’ve performed not in pain in," she told "I the outlet, further exclaiming that she “did it pain-free!"

Her documentary, titled, Gaga: Five Foot Two has clearly detailed her struggles over the past decade as the now, 38-year-old artist battled fibromyalgia.

Lady Gaga was diagnosed with the incurable condition after she broke her hip during a show. The severity of her symptoms however, fluctuate.

The Bad Romance singer previously told Oprah that fibromyalgia leaves her "head to toe in pain,” and even doubting if she would ever be able to conceive.