Yuval Noah Harari details 'unforeseen power' of AI amid Deepfake concerns

Yuval Noah Harari just voiced his opinion over the rapidly growing technology of AI and the risks that come with it.

The bestselling author who penned the famous book, Sapiens is now back with another insightful book titled, Nexus.

He details the history of information networks and even reflects on the potential dangers of artificial intelligence.

As per a blog on Waterstones, an excerpt from Harari’s work states, “When writing Nexus, the main risk I wanted to make readers aware of is the exponential and unforeseen power of artificial intelligence.”

He continued, “AI is radically different from previous technologies because it can make decisions and create ideas by itself. Gutenberg’s printing press could copy the Bible, but it could not write new commentaries on the Bible, nor could it compose an entirely new holy book. AI can do that. AI isn't a tool—it is an agent.”

“Humanity has the wisdom to handle AI, but only if we cooperate. Unfortunately, just when we need international cooperation most, it is collapsing,” Harari expressed.

“They (world leaders) should be reminded that there is a new super-predator in the jungle. If humans fight among ourselves, all of us – Americans, Russians, Germans and Chinese – will be easy prey to AI,” the author further speculated.