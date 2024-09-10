Fans come to defend Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance

Eagle eyed fans of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are trying their best to leave no space for break up rumors to circulate.

They scanned the couple’s latest appearance at the US Open and have deciphered the reason why the NFL star looked rather distracted while spending time with his sensation pop star girlfriend.

As expected of a sportsman’s reputation and personal interests, the Tayvis fanbase have concluded that Kelce could not take his eyes off of his sport.

Taking to their X, formerly Twitter account, a fan wrote, "He’s for sure watching football."

"travis kelce sitting at the tennis watching the football on his phone propped up against a honey deuce cocktail is unbelievably me coded,” another penned.

A third commented "Kissing his lady's hand at the US Open while probably watching the Bengals lose on his phone. Travis Kelce is winning big time today."

These speculations as well as Kelce and Swift’s appearance comes after a faux “contract” that spread like wildfire across the internet stating "Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other's personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time.”