Amy Adams' 'Nightbitch' acting 'freaked out' dogs on set

Amy Adams channeled her wild side in new horror-comedy movie which had its world premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7.



In a Q&A session after the showtime, the 50-year-old actress and writer-director of Nightbitch, Marielle Heller, looked back on Adams' powerful acting which even made dogs on the set go crazy.

"There's a scene where Amy walks down the steps to all the dogs in the yard, and we'd practiced with the trainers over and over again: She's going to walk on this step and walk down, and you'll all start swarming around her. We did it over and over and over again," Heller said at the session.

"Of course, Amy is acting when she does it, so she's doing this weird looking at the dogs [thing], and the dogs freaked out and started lunging at her," she continued.

The writer-director of the film added, "It almost ruined the whole shoot. The trainers were like, 'Oh, they thought she was stalking them.' Her behavior was too odd and it flipped them. It was wild."

Adams confessed that her acting "freaked the dogs out," but noted, "we got it under control."

It is pertinent to mention that in the film, which is based on author Rachel Yoder's popular 2021 novel, Adams played the role of a stay-at-home mom who is convinced she’s turning into a dog.