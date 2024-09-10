Andy Lee spills beans about his wedding plans with fiancé Rebecca Harding

Andy Lee shared new details regarding his wedding to his fiancée Rebecca Harding.

The comedian revealed on KIIS FM's The Kyle and Jackie O show on Tuesday that he and Rebecca won't be getting married anytime soon.

In regards to this, he explained that they are currently in the process of renovating their $8.5 million historic Melbourne mansion and haven't had a chance to plan a wedding yet.

The 43-year-old stated, “The wedding is something we have not discussed at all. We tried to start it, but I think it bounces between, let's have everyone there and have a massive party.”

According to Daily Mail, Andy also claimed, “Then we look at the cost of that and the fact that we're trying to finish the house. And we're like, ‘oh, maybe we'll just sneak away by ourselves.’ But it won't be any time soon, though.”

Additionally, Andy also revealed that he waited so long to propose to Rebecca because he wasn't “keen on getting married.”

In this regard, he admitted, “I didn't really think that it was something I needed to do. It represented a waste of money and to be honest, I'm a bit of a wedding Grinch.”

Moreover, Lee continued by saying, “I was surprised with what it does to a relationship. Even just getting engaged. I think you feel a bit more like a team. So, it's been a lovely surprise.”

It is worth mentioning that Andy and Rebecca announced their engagement on May 1, after spending 10 years together.