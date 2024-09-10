Sarah Ferguson shares rare insight into late Queen Elizabeth’s passions

Sarah Ferguson paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II on the second anniversary of her death as she shared insight into the late monarch’s passions.



The Duchess of York shared a public message on social media, revealing a little-known fact about the late Queen's love for ladybirds.

Posting photos of a Little Red doll dressed in a ladybird-inspired outfit, created by the Queen's former hat maker and milliner, Fergie spoke of Queen’s love for ladybirds.

"For the anniversary of Her Late Majesty The Queen's passing I asked Stella McLaren, Her Majesty's hat maker and milliner to make a little outfit for Little Red to wear, as I believe it's so important to keep memories in all different ways,” she penned.

The Duchess continued: "Stella was delighted to honour Her Late Majesty The Queen, whom Stella misses so much. You will notice the ladybirds, which Her Late Majesty The Queen absolutely loved.”

Before concluding, Fergie asked for donations to charities associated with the late Queen to keep her memory alive.

"I encourage people to donate whatever they can to any of the many charities associated with Her Late Majesty The Queen,” she added.