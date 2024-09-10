Lindsay Lohan makes surprising revelation about 'motherhood'

Lindsay Lohan spilled beans on her thoughts regarding motherhood.



During an interview with People, the actress at the Kering Founding Caring for Women dinner in New York City on Monday shared about her son Luai Shammas, whom she shares with husband Bader Shammas.

In this regards, Lohan has not disclosed Luai's exact birthday, but her publicist confirmed to the publication that he was born in 2023. The actress threw a lavish car-themed 1st birthday party for him on July 17, 2024.

As her son enters his second year, People asked Lohan what life milestones she was looking forward to.

In regards to this, she stated, “I think every day is a milestone. Every day I'm blown away and I'm excited."

As previously reported, Luai was born and is being raised in Dubai. Luai is an Arabic name meaning "shield or protector,” as per the outlet.

Moreover, the new mom told Allure of how she ended up in the United Arab Emirates, “I guess you would say it happened organically. Dubai gives me that space to have my own vision of what I need to do next.”

It is pertinent to mention that Lindsay Lohan's list of upcoming projects includes reprising her role as Anna Coleman in the sequel to her 2003 film Freaky Friday titled as Freakier Friday.

Furthermore, the Mean Girls alum and her costar Jamie Lee Curtis have been documenting filming the sequel, which is set for a 2025 release, on social media.