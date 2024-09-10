Slash's stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight tragic death: New details revealed

Slash's stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight left a suicide note for first responders just before exposing herself to lethal gasses.



The discovery comes as the autopsy report on the death of Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash's stepdaughter was recently released in full, following last month's announcement that Knight had died of hydrogen sulfide toxicity.

As per the report, the property manager attempted to message Knight many times and was “unable to access the front door” of the home before calling emergency services.

When officers arrived on July 19, they “noticed resistance they described as ‘suction’ when opening the front door of the unit,” The Post reported.

“Upon opening the locked door, Officers observed a hand-written sign apparently meant for first responders warning about toxic gas,” the report continued.

“A packet of suicide notes was found on a side table in the main room,” read the coroner report obtained on Monday.



The family has denied any previous suicide attempts but admitted that Knight "did have prior ideations.”

It was discovered that Knight also had “a history of undiagnosed mental illness,” with her family confessing she “was paranoid and would have hallucinations.”

As per initial reports, Knight’s body was recovered from the bathroom of the Los Angeles Airbnb she booked for four days. She was scheduled to check out on July 15.



“A chemical scent was also detected by Officers, who immediately backed out of the residence and called for assistance.”

Following further investigation, the Fire Department Squad 87 Hazmat Unit recovered lethal doses of sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, cerium hydroxide and sodium thiosulfate.

Antidepressants, including escitalopram, were also found in Knight’s wallet.

Hydrogen sulfide can be fatal when a person is exposed for a long period, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.